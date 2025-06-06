This week’s WWE Smackdown will mark the final televised episode before the annual Money in the Bank premium live event, with the final builds waiting on the show. Expectedly, all the participants of the men’s and women’s division ladder match set for this weekend’s PLE will be there on the show to make one final statement before heading into the opportunistic bout.

Plus, all six women’s participants of the ladder match will clash on WWE SmackDown as a six-woman tag match pitting Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss against Roxanne Perez, Giulia & Naomi has been announced for the Bakersfield show.

Additionally, it has also been confirmed that all of the men’s ladder match participants will be appearing on WWE SmackDown as well meaning that Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) will be on the TV taping, possibly creating major chaos before they clash at the PLE.

WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis took to his social media account to affirm these segments with the affirmation that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be in the house with his MITB tag team partner Logan Paul to have a confrontation with their scheduled opponent at the PLE, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

This tag team match will serve as a blockbuster attraction for Money in the Bank PLE given the star power being involved in it. Plus, there’s be an intrigue surrounding due to the unusual pairing of Cena and Paul who aren’t really seeing eye to eye, as seen on last week’s WWE Smackdown. Rhodes and Uso have been the two leading top babyfaces in the WWE, and they are the favorites to win the tag team battle

WWE Smackdown June 6 episode match card

WWE Smackdown June 6 episode serves as the go-home edition for the annual 2025 Money in the Bank premium live event, and it takes place at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, with the current match card given as below,

– All Men’s & Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match participants will be on the show

– Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, & Giulia in a six-woman tag team action

– Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will confront Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul