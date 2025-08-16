John Cena is set to feature in the final United Kingdom tour of his illustrious career, and it includes next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The former WWE Champion’s return is currently part of the officially advertised lineup for the Friday, August 22 episode.

After missing this week’s show, Cena will be back for next Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown that takes place in Dublin, Ireland, as the build to his Clash in Paris PLE match against Logan Paul will continue.

Cena’s singles battle with Logan was confirmed on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. With his days being numbered in the WWE during his retirement tour, Cena showed up for one last time at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to address the attack by Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. However, Logan Paul instead showed up and got himself booked in a match against Cena at the Paris premium live event scheduled for August 31.

The team of Cena & Cody Rhodes also participated in a tag team match against Logan & Drew McIntyre in the main event of WWE Smackdown that ended in a DQ-win for them. After the match, Logan and Cena started fighting before disappearing into the backstage area.

WWE Smackdown: Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair Attacked On August 15 Episode

Two more matches have also been made official for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. R-Truth and Aleister Black will continue their rivalry on next week’s show as they feature in a singles competition. This would be a rematch between the two from the July 11 episode, where Truth stole a flash pin over Black. A tag team match will also be there on the card with Motor City Machine Guns facing “Melo Don’t Miz.”

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe Taunts Current Rival Over New Theme Music

WWE Smackdown August 22 episode match card

For a one-off occasion, a rare international edition of WWE Smackdown will go down next week on Friday, August 22, airing on the USA Network from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– John Cena will appear

– Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

– Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)