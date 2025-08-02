The real John Cena is back onboard, and he really wants to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship by his side in December. In a surprising turn of events, the franchise player of the WWE again changed his in-ring character, last night on Smackdown, listening to the pledge of his current challenger, Cody Rhodes.

WWE Champion John Cena kicked off the final WWE SmackDown episode before SummerSlam 2025, and he also got his “greatest of all time” ring introduction. As he was going to get his promo going, the 2025 King of the Ring tournament winner, Cody Rhodes came out. In response to his arrival, the champion said that he was exhausted and that the SummerSlam match would be too much for him.

Previously, Rhodes attacked John Cena two weeks ago and got his signature on the contract paper to lock him into an Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight at the biggest event of the summer. To the surprise of many, he then thanked Rhodes for doing it. He then explained his heel-turn, five months ago, throwing away all the respect and honesty just for “shocking TV.”

Becky Lynch Reportedly Changing Presentation On WWE TV After A Decade

John Cena thanked Cody Rhodes for bringing him back to reality

However, the dust has since settled, and the people who were supposed to be on his team left him alone (a shot at The Rock and Travis Scott). This gave him the wake-up call, and he is now back to being the real John Cena. He further said that Rhodes did the right thing as a friend by forcing him to see the real picture, and now, he gets to fight him in a brutal Street Fight.

WWE Smackdown: Giulia Retains Title On August 1 Go-Home Summerslam Edition

John Cena then told Rhodes, “If you want some, come get some,” officially turning babyface on Smackdown before ending the promo by saying, “On Sunday, the only Platinum rapper showing up to whip your a$$ is me.”

Rhodes was glad to have the real John Cena back in the ring as he handed him a Real American Beer, welcomed him back, and the two shared a toasting moment before exiting. The Cenation Leader posed for the fans after months and also kissed his wife at ringside, breaking his kayfabe TV character.