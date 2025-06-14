This week’s WWE Smackdown marked the post-Money in the Bank edition from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The women’s Money in the Bank 2025 edition winner, Naomi was present on the show, and she wasted no time seizing her opportunity in becoming the new champion by cashing in her contract. However, she couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

On the June 13 episode of WWE Smackdown, Naomi addressed the crowd for the first time as Ms. Money in the Bank in a promo session. She reflected on almost defeating Nia Jax for the Women’s Championship, a few months ago, before Tiffany distracted her and cashed in her own Money in the Bank briefcase after winning the titular Ladder Match in 2024.

WWE Smackdown: Nia Jax stops Naomi from an MITB cash-in

The women’s champion on WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton then emerged on the scene to interrupt her and challenged her to cash in the briefcase right then and there for a title match, creating huge cheers from the audience. With Naomi backing down, Tiffany insulted her by saying that Naomi was all talk and no action. In response, Naomi stated that she would rather wait for the perfect moment for the cash-in.

With Naomi leaving the ring, Nia Jax arrived on the scene, still furious after losing a WWE Queen of the Ring tournament match earlier in the evening on WWE Smackdown, She proceeded to attack Stratton, squashing her with an An-Nia-hilator. This led to a perfect opportunity for Naomi to seize the moment to cash in her briefcase, but Nia forced her to back down.

For the record, Naomi hasn’t won a major singles championship in the WWE since SummerSlam 2017, when she lost the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Natalya Neidhart. However, she did have a run with the TNA Knockouts World Championship in 2023 after she was released from her contract by the WWE, a year before.

Last weekend, Naomi became Miss Money in the Bank 2025 winner in one of the most memorable moments of her wrestling career, by outlasting Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez. This allows her to pursue Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship on WWE Smackdown, or IYO SKY’s WWE Women’s World Championship on WWE Raw, anytime she wants.