WWE Smackdown: Multi-Time Champion Returning In Action Before Survivor Series 2023

With Survivor Series 2023 approaching, things are heating up on WWE Smackdown, a brand from where the women’s WarGames Match will reportedly be hosted. The Men’s WarGames match lineup is also reportedly be fulfilled and time will tell whether a superstar from the blue brand will get the opportunity to compete in it.

In the meantime, reports are also out claiming that a former WWE Champion will be back on WWE Smackdown, within a couple of weeks right before Survivor Series 2023 emanates from Chicago.

According to WWE’s official website, Sheamus is advertised to appear on the November 24, December 8, and December 15 episodes of WWE SmackDown which takes place from Chicago, Providence, and Green Bay, respectively. The November 24 episode will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series 2023 which also indicates that he could get involved in storylines leading to PLE and his involvement.

At this point, Judgment Day will wrestle against a babyface squad in the WarGames main event match which also features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes were key parts of last year’s WarGames match against The Bloodline and we’ll have to wait and see whether the former WWE Champion will again be inserted into the fray or not.

Sheamus is out of action from WWE Smackdown with an injury

Sheamus has not wrestled a match since a match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the August 24 episode of WWE SmackDown in what marked the Rated-R Superstar’s final WWE match before his contract expired. Soon after the match, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Sheamus was dealing with a severe shoulder injury which was the reason we haven’t seen him in action since.

In the absence of their leader, his Brawling Brutes stablemates, Butch and Ridge Holland have been making appearances on NXT as well as on WWE Smackdown. In their latest match, the duo ended up losing to Pretty Deadly in a Donnybrook Rules Match. In WWE house shows, Butch has also been competing against Karrion Kross at various to continue with his singles stint.

As Sheamus’ return tends to happen within a few days, it should also be noted that the former three-time WWE Champion may not be on WWE Smackdown for a long time as his contract is up for renewal, early next year alongside other top stars like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch.