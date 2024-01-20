WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Declared For Tag Titles On January 19 Episode

The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were up with a new task in hand on WWE Smackdown, this week. After overcoming Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in their obligatory rematch, they went up against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, known collectively as The Unholy Union.

On the January 19 episode of WWE Smackdown, the titles were ultimately retained in a traditional tag team encounter. Carter tagged in and hit Isla with a hurricanrana before attacking her in the corner. Carter tagged in and hit the hurricanrana on Dawn. She sent Fyre to the apron while Isla knocked her down. Carter hit a Canadian destroyer on Fyre as Chance made the tag and hit the keg stand for the win.

As the match was over, Carter and Chance found their titles not in their own hands as Asuka and Sane were holding those after being at ringside for the whole contest on WWE Smackdown. The two members of Damage CTRL taunted the champions with their own dance moves. Carter and Chance then snatched their titles back and raised those belts to celebrate.

Being fighting champions, the champions shouted back at Asuka and Sane and accepted their unspoken challenge. Soon after the segment was over, the next challenge for the women’s tag team titles was declared against the Damage CTRL. At present, Carter and Chance are scheduled to defend those titles on the line against Asuka and Kairi Sane on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley has been vouching for all their members carrying title belts and she must be happy with the news coming out of WWE Smackdown. Previously, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai enjoyed two reigns with the tag belts in late 2022 and early 2023. Asuka and Sane, formerly known in WWE as The Kabuki Warriors also enjoyed a tag team title reign in 2019-2020.

It was on the December 18 episode of WWE Raw that included a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match where Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured the biggest win of their career since their main roster call-up by defeating the former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. This week’s WWE Smackdown marked only their second title defense of their reign.