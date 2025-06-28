WWE Smackdown created history this weekend, airing live from Saudi Arabia for the very first time, and it had multiple women’s championship matches on the card. Both the women’s titles from the blue brand were on the line on the weekly show, and one of the matches ended up producing a new champion.

On the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. Vega landed a Code Red against the challenger but couldn’t gain the pin due to a rope break. Vega ascended to the top for a second Moonsault attempt, but Giulia rolled out of harm’s way. Giulia then connected with the Arrivederci knee on the former champion before finishing her off with the northern lights bomb for the win.

Thus, on WWE Smackdown, Giulia became the first woman to take home a main roster title on a weekly WWE show from Saudi Arabia. It also marked the end of Vega’s Women’s United States title reign at 63 days. Vega originally surprised the fans by clinching a win over the inaugural titleholder on the post-Wrestlemania 41 episode of Smackdown.

As for Giulia, she had previously won the NXT Women’s Championship from Roxanne Perez. Following WrestleMania 41, the two began appearing on the main roster and briefly worked together as a team on Raw. Following the loss, Giulia was admittedly off the partnership and officially signed with the WWE SmackDown brand. Soon after the signing, Giulia made it clear that she was coming after the title held by Vega.

WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title successfully defended on June 27

In the headliner match of WWE Smackdown on the June 27 episode, Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. In a wild moment from the match, Jax got Stratton on a table and hit a splash on her through it, but Stratton got back on her feet.

Miss Money in the Bank Naomi also came out, trying to cash in her contract but Tiffany used the briefcase as a weapon to beat up both Naomi and Jax. Tiffany then hit a Prettiest Moonsault Ever across Jax’s back and sent her through a two-table setup to score the win on WWE Smackdown. It was the third singles bout between Tiffany and Jax, which seemingly closed out the feud.