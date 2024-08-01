The SummerSlam 2024 WWE Premium Live Event will go down from a large stadium within a couple of days from now and the professional wrestling fans can’t be more excited about this show also touted to be the second biggest PLE of the year in the WWE calendar. Fans gathering at the event from all around the globe will experience a one-of-a-kind kind show which should include a championship changing hands.

At Summerslam 2024, the WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against Bron Breakker in a rematch from Money in the Bank PLE took place in early July in Toronto, Canada. The finish of that match saw Zayn retaining his title by countering Breakker’s spear attempt with a kick to the face, followed by his signature Helluva Kick.

“I Didn’t Want To Do The 619,” Zelina Vega On WWE Legend Helping Her For Doing Iconic Move

Rising to the occasion on the Raw roster, this match was a significant milestone for Breakker, marking his first opportunity to challenge for a championship on the main roster. Many fans expected Breakker to win the Intercontinental Title as he’s been on a dominant streak. But it appears that WWE left the title change to happen at Summerslam 2024.

The Wrestling Observer has now reported that a singles rematch between Bron and Zayn is still scheduled for Summerslam 2024. It was also noted that Bron lost at Money in the Bank in the first place so that he could win at the biggest party of the summer,

“It would be a surprise for them to beat Breakker twice in a row. So it at least would feel like Breakker is the favorite to win, and the reason he lost first was so his title win would be on a higher profile show.”

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024: Joe Hendry And New Title Matches Set Night Two

The speculation of a change in this match lineup set for Summerslam 2024 came after the July 15 episode of Monday Night Raw where Ilja Dragunov faced Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title. This match ended via disqualification after Breakker interfered and decimated the two competitors with multiple spears. However, WON further assured the singles contest will be retained on the August 3 PLE card.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. The currently confirmed match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre