WWE Smackdown will begin the buildups from this week onward for the upcoming premium live event set within just four weeks’ time. Besides, it will also have the fallouts from the latest bygone PLE from last weekend, Bad Blood which had tons of happening.

In the main event of the returning PLE, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match after which The Rock made his return to WWE programming and he wasn’t happy with what’s going on within The Bloodline. Regarding this, Roman has been booked to deliver a promo on WWE Smackdown, tonight.

Soon after the main event was over, Rhodes was attacked by Kevin Owens at the parking lot of the host venue of the PLE in what appeared to be a shocking move from the latter’s perspective. While the footage from the altercation has never been officially released, Rhodes will be on WWE Smackdown to disclose his take on the attack.

A new match has been added to the lineup of WWE Smackdown where it has been confirmed that LA Knight will defend his United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes on this week’s episode. This came after Hayes scored a big win over AJ Styles last Friday. Per, LA Knight’s words, he promised the title match opportunity if Hayes could defeat Styles which Hayes did via referee stoppage due to Styles’ injury.

This won’t be the only title match scheduled for WWE Smackdown as it was announced during the latest bygone of NXT that the Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be going through their next title defense against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the show.

WWE Smackdown October 11 episode match card

WWE SmackDown October 11 episode takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and the updated match card for the show goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns speaks

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight defends against Carmelo Hayes

– SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to meet Carmelo Hayes

– Cody Rhodes to address the recent attack on him by Kevin Owens at WWE Bad Blood