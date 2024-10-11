A lot is going on in The Bloodline storyline and Roman Reigns will reflect on that on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. This comes after The Rock’s sudden return to WWE programming during Bad Blood and he is seemingly not happy with how things have been handled for the Samoan faction since he left in April.

In the main event of Bad Blood, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match. The Rock came out after this match to share staredown with both Rhodes and Roman before he left the ramp. Over on Instagram, he showed some frustrations about the current Bloodline situation on WWE Smackdown.

Charlotte Flair To Enter Title Picture Upon Returning From 2024 WWE Hiatus

In a follow-up, Roman Reigns was announced to speak out his stance on this matter on the October 11 episode of the Friday night show. Before he could do so, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had shared some more thoughts. With the following comments on social media, he wanted to make it clear that his “story” was just getting started and it won’t be over until he considers it.

“The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over. There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ,” The Rock stated before WWE Smackdown.

“You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road.”

John Cena Vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Happening In WWE Legend’s 2025 Retirement Tour

The Rock hadn’t been seen on television since the Raw after WrestleMania where he had a tense exchange with Cody Rhodes. However, the cameo return at Bad Blood did set up the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. At the beginning of next year, he’s expected to make a comeback on WWE Smackdown to set up a match at the Show of Shows.

WWE Smackdown October 11 episode match card

WWE SmackDown October 11 episode takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and the updated match card for the show goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns speaks

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight defends against Carmelo Hayes

– SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to meet Carmelo Hayes

– Cody Rhodes to address the recent attack on him by Kevin Owens at WWE Bad Blood