The latest episode of WWE Smackdown went down from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The night offered loaded action with a Women’s Title match serving as the main event. In that match, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

Heading into the match on WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax was desperate to reclaim the title from Tiffany Stratton since Tiffany was the one to whom she lost the belt in the first place back in January. Plus, the Irresistible Force was looking forward to making a big statement before the likes of Jade Cargill admittedly waiting to enter the women’s title picture.

In the early part of the match, Nia Jax used her size to take control. As WWE Smackdown went through a commercial break, the two fought at the ringside, after which Tiffany was able to take control by hitting a spinebuster. Jax later back-fired with a slam and a leg drop for a near fall.

After this, Naomi’s music hit as she came out for an interference with a steel chair. Jade Cargill also made her way out to take care of Naomi. As the two ended up fighting in the crowd. Tiffany Stratton nailed a Prettiest Moonsault Ever for a near fall. Jax was the first star to have ever kicked out of that move. Jax then wanted to use a chair, but Tiffany downed her with a drop-kick to the chair and then followed up with a PME for the pin-fall win on WWE Smackdown.

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will also have a title match on the card as Fraxiom’s Axiom and Nathan Frazer will challenge Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the WWE Tag Team titles. Also, on next Friday’s episode, a couple of Money in the Bank qualifiers are scheduled to go down.

WWE Smackdown May 23 episode match card

The May 23 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to defend against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

– Money in the Bank qualifying match: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

– Money in the Bank qualifying match: LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura