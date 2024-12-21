Proving the earlier speculations true, WWE Smackdown will be expanding from the very beginning of 2025. This comes as part of WWE’s attempt to shake things up on their weekly television programming from next year onward where they will also get further global reach amid content’s arrival on Netflix.

In a move that’s quite been expected in recent times, WWE Smackdown has officially been announced for a three-hour show beginning from the January 3 episode of 2025 that takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Friday Night show will continue to air every Friday at 8 PM ET on USA Network, with the extended runtime offering fans more action and drama.

It’s been noted that the extension of WWE Smackdown will be a part of the big changes coming on their programming in the New Year. The announcement comes as WWE looks forward to embracing broader updates, including Monday Night Raw’s transition to Netflix, although there’s no confirmed update on whether the flagship show will continue to run for three hours on Netflix.

WW Smackdown aired on FOX through 2019-2024 before moving back to USA Network this September via a new five-year TV deal. For the time being, the final WWE Raw episode on USA Network is set to air on December 30 before it moves to Netflix starting on January 6.

WWE Smackdown results and highlights from December 20 episode

Speaking of WWE Smackdown, you can check out the highlights from this week’s taped edition as given below,

– The Bloodline cut a promo, but Drew McIntyre interrupted as he intended to finish off business with Solo Sikoa. McIntyre was escaping through the crowd but Jimmy Uso attacked him with a crutch.

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) defeated LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews in the opening match of WWE Smackdown.

– Kevin Owens cut a promo on permanently taking the Eagle-Winged WWE Title from Cody Rhodes.

– Braun Strowman, dressed as Santa Claus, appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect. Carmelo Hayes interrupted the segment which led to a rematch.

– Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman via count-out and chased him at the backstage area.

– WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley.

– Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax & Candice LeRae to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the main event of WWE Smackdown.