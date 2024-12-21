Gearing up for Wrestlemania 41, WWE is fully dependent on Roman Reigns’s services, who will reportedly feature in the main event of the premium live event. A third match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship or a matchup against The Rock has long been rumored for him at the biggest show of the year, but it appears WWE has ultimately reserved a swerve in this scenario.

Regarding Roman Reigns’ match against The Rock or even Solo Sikoa, it’s been stated that The Rock is reportedly not scheduled to compete as of this writing. As for Sikoa, he is already set to face Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on January 6 for the Raw Netflix debut and hence, this should be a rematch at Wrestlemania 41.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk reportedly set for Wrestlemania 41

In the latest update regarding a mega match for Wrestlemania 41, Fightful Select reports that plans have shifted significantly in recent weeks around the Las Vegas premium live event, with WWE heavily discussing Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the biggest show of 2025,

“We’d heard a number of weeks ago that this wasn’t particularly the plan, but had been adjusted of late. We’re told that CM Punk had also hoped for the match.”

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match. It was reported that The OG Bloodline will stay together to feature on Netflix.

From this match, Paul Heyman owes Punk a favor for helping Roman Reigns win this match at Survivor Series. Many fans think Punk will use this favor to get a WrestleMania main event match against The OTC since the latter holds the record for the most main events in WrestleMania history. However, plans can still change if The Rock becomes available through the ‘Mania season.

For the record, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have faced each other in a singles match, only once on TV. It happened on the January 6, 2014 episode of “Old School” Raw where the former Shield member defeated Punk in the main event match.