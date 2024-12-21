After staying out of action for the entire 2024 from WWE programming, Charlotte Flair is currently set to return, per the latest updates. The multi-time women’s champion is supposed to play a major role as WWE’s weekly programming is set to go through a major shakeup on Netflix and USA Network in the coming weeks.

The latest updates from PWInsider suggest that Charlotte Flair is “on the cusp of officially returning to the ring,” with WWE onboard with creative plans for her reintroduction on the programming. Her recent visit to WWE Headquarters for a photo shoot and logistical preparations further fueled the speculations that her comeback is on the horizon.

While there’s no confirmed update on when Charlotte Flair will resurface on WWE programming, the upcoming Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw on January 6 or the Smackdown 3-hour extension program on January 3 could be a fitting place. One can’t rule out the chances of seeing her making a surprise entry at the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, as well if the plans get on hold for a few weeks.

Charlotte Flair’s inclusion on WWE programming will certainly stir things up in the women’s division. Chances are heavy that she will re-enter the Smackdown women’s division and quickly go after the women’s championship held by Nia Jax. As such, she is also one of the favorites to win the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble which will officially set her up for the women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41.

Charlotte Flair recently trained with emerging WWE NXT star

During the hiatus that’s spanned for over a year, Charlotte Flair’s determination on the road to recovery has been on full display. She’s lately been working alongside the future WWE NXT star Lainey Reid, and she also gave her a recent shoutout on social media. “Thank you Lainey Reed for the last few weeks,” the 14-time women’s champion wrote in a post on X. “KEEP AN EYE on this ONE.”

Charlotte Flair was last spotted on WWE television during the December 8, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On that night, she picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. The Queen ended up tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus which led her to go through the longest break of her to-date WWE career.