After years of going through the turmoil on the roster, Zelina Vega finally got to call herself a champion on WWE Smackdown, last week. Although this was the second time that she actually won a title in the WWE, it was the first time that she was able to capture a singles title, solidifying her credibility as a solo champion.

According to the reports of PWInsider, a lot of people backstage were happy for Zelina Vega after her Women’s United States Championship win on WWE SmackDown. As such, it was a much-deserving moment for the talent who worked hard to get recognized as a singles competitor. She had been vocal about it in the past and she got to achieve the flowers, at last.

It was further noted in the report that the winning moment of Vega was even more special because it happened on the same night her husband Aleister Black returned to the WWE after more than three years. Confronting The Miz on WWE Smackdown, Black also got to witness Vega’s big moment in person. The two also shared an emotional moment in the gorilla position.

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on WWE Smackdown to become a solo champion

In the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week before.

As seen in the match on WWE Smackdown, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre tried to distract Vega, but it wasn’t enough to prevent her from winning. Piper then tripped Vega as she went for a 6-1-9, but the referee caught both Niven and Fyre trying to interfere and ejected them from the ringside area. In the end, Zelina Vega hit a Code Red to secure the pinfall win over Green.

In a digital exclusive posted to WWE’s YouTube channel following WWE Smackdown, Vega was interviewed backstage and was asked to comment on her career-defining win. She was still seemingly in disbelief of what transpired in the WWE ring,

“It’s kind of just crazy. So I’m like, I don’t know. I can’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe I’m holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second women’s United States champion. That’s absolutely insane to me.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)