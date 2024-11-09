WWE is reviving its popular show Saturday Nights Main Event starting in December of this year as a quarterly special on its programming. While further plans regarding the matches and superstars to be onboard are yet to be declared, it appears that a headliner match for the show is in the pipeline.

WWE fans may get to witness a major showdown sooner than expected per the ongoing storyline on Smackdown. With the tension rising between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton who has already taken things to a physical confrontation on the October 11 episode, it seems that the upcoming WWE Saturday Nights Main Event would be a perfect place for the duo to lock horns.

WWE Survivor Series 2024: Contradictory Update On Planned World Title Match

During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted that this ongoing angle could feature in the center stage at Saturday Nights Main Event. WWE is looking forward to delivering a “shoot-style” presentation for this upcoming match between the two former world champions and hence this match should go down at the WWE Network/Peacock special set within a couple of months.

It was further noted that fans can expect a more intense affair, unlike the typical wrestling bouts between Orton and Owens. Hence the Saturday Nights Main Event special as a part of WWE’s quarterly programming on NBC should be a targeted place for the match,

“They want to make it like ‘this is not part of the pro wrestling entertainment aspect of the show. they want it to come off like “this is a shoot, this is real.” I think Saturday Night’s Main Event, not official but I think that’s where it’s going to be.”

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Stretchered Out Of November 8 Episode

Saturday Nights Main Event to offer a WWE PLE-like card

A previous official statement on WWE’s official website confirmed that Saturday Nights Main Event will return on Saturday, December 14 and the inaugural edition will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. The show was further confirmed to air on NBC and Peacock.

The Nassau Coliseum hosted the very first Saturday Nights Main Event and hence this is the venue that WWE chose for a fitting return. During the conversation on The Observer, Meltzer further noted that WWE plans to ensure that the show will have a Premium Live Event quality card, which means it will be a must-see show for the fans.

“It’s supposed to be a pay-per-view quality card.”