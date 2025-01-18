As Tiffany Stratton would like to say, Tiff-story was made on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown as she went through her first-ever championship defense on her main roster stint. In the match, she was able to earn a clean pinfall win over a former champion that essentially marked the beginning of her legacy in the WWE.

On the January 17 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. The latter defeated Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax to become the new Number-One Contender on last week’s episode but she came up short in the presence of her current rival from NXT.

The match went down on WWE Smackdown in the presence of the former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in the aftermath of her confrontation with Bayley on this week’s NXT. Bayley and Stratton exchanged maneuvers in the ring with Perez seated at ringside to scout the former for their potential future clash. As the action spilled to the outside, Bayley also took a moment to jeer towards Perez.

Dumping Stratton back into the ring on WWE Smackdown, Bayley ended up successfully connecting with an elbow drop from the top rope, only for a near-fall. She continued punishing Stratton with a crossface, similar to her long-time buddy Sasha Banks’s Bank Statement. Bayley went for the Rose Plant but escaped the move and landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to get the winning pinfall.

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton had a successful MITB cash-in for the title win

On the January 3 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to become the WWE Women’s Champion for the very first time in the main roster scene. Initially, she struck Naomi with the briefcase to help Jax retain the title.

Moments after Jax’s win, she blindsided Jax with the briefcase as well, paving the way for Bianca Belair to follow up with a KOD. Stratton further capitalized with her pendant monsault to pick up the pinfall win and become the new champion.

Recalling the historic win on WWE Smackdown, two weeks ago, Tiffany stated in an interview with Denise Salcedo how it took her some time to sink in the moment of the championship win. She was also happy with the fact that the moment came in front of WWE fan & Hollywood Actress Vanessa Hudgens.