A homecoming will be happening on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown in the form of Bianca Belair. The former WWE Women’s Champion has been absent from WWE TV programming in recent weeks, but she will be back in the scene in front of her hometown audience in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Belair has been sidelined with broken fingers since WrestleMania 41, where she came up short in winning the WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and the winner of the bout, the champion IYO SKY. On this week’s WWE Smackdown, Belair was featured in a vignette to discuss her injury. The vignette concluded with the announcement of her return.

Speaking of return, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will also appear on next Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown for the first time in three weeks. He’s been announced to be in a segment that should start building for a match at the annual Money in the Bank premium live event set for early June. Tonight, Cena battles R-Truth in a non-title bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Money in the Bank qualifying matches will also continue on next week’s WWE Smackdown. Jacob Fatu, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes will be competing for the final men’s spot in a qualifier, while Nia Jax, Naomi, and Jade Cargill will be squaring off in the final women’s qualifying matchup. Since these matches would be final MITB qualifiers, the upcoming WWE Raw episode should feature one women’s qualifying bout alongside three men’s qualifiers.

WWE Smackdown May 30 episode match card

WWE Smackdown May 30 episode from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, will bring the fallouts of the Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials while continuing the builds for the annual Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly show on the USA Network goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena appears

– Bianca Belair returns

– Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

– Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill