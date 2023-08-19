Edge confirmed competing in his final match in front of his native town of Toronto on this week’s WWE Smackdown. In what marked the 25th anniversary of his WWE career, The Rated R Superstar defeated Sheamus in a helluva main event and also picked up the win by hitting his pendant Spear on the Celtic Warrior. That wasn’t his final Spear of the night, however.

Following WWE Smackdown, Edge cut an emotional promo thanking the fans in Toronto for making the night memorable and also for this being the final match in the city. After the promo segment was over, Edge was going to make an exit but he was stopped by Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

The trio was about to launch an attack on Edge by circling him in the ring when the music hit the arena out came Drew McIntyre. Sooner, Kevin Owens’ music hit as the Canadian came out to a loud pop from the audience. This was soon followed by another Canadian, Sami Zayn as the trio made Imperium retreated.

Soon in a dark match on WWE Smackdown, Owens, Zayn, and McIntyre defeated Imperium in a six-man tag team match. Edge played a little cameo in the match by hitting Vinci with a Spear as the latter was trying to use a steel chair. Zayn hit Vinci with a Helluva Kick before Owens pinned him with the Stunner.

Heading into WWE Smackdown, Fightful Select reported that Kevin Owens was internally listed to make his return to action following the show and that news eventually came true on the show,

“Fightful Select has learned that Kevin Owens is listed internally to return during tonight’s WWE Smackdown dark match.

Owens has been out of action for a month with an injury and ended up missing WWE Summerslam. As a result, Owens hasn’t been on a WWE PLE since May after winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Kevin Owens has been out of action with a legitimate injury since July. From a storyline perspective, he was written off the TV after being attacked by The Judgment Day during his tag team partner Zayn’s match against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on “WWE Raw.” Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens suffered a fractured rib. The needed rest is taken as The Prizefighter was back in action on WWE Smackdown.