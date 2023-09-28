WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Officially Advertised To Return On October 13 Episode

The usual hiatus of Roman Reigns following the 2023 Summerslam is coming to an end as WWE gears up to deliver two big premium live events in the fall. There will be a stadium show in early November while the final and the last big-four PLE of the year, Survivor Series will be waiting by the end of that same month. To deliver to the fullest on these two nights, the top-most name of the WWE roster will be making his comeback.

Roman Reigns has now been added to appear on the October 13th episode of SmackDown, which will be the post-Fastlane edition of the show. This means that he will make his first TV appearance since the post-Summerslam episode of Smackdown.

Roman Reigns previously added to WWE Smackdown October 27 episode

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was previously added to the October 27 episode of SmackDown but the guess was that he would show up even before that episode. Both the episode advertising Roman Reigns fall within the road to Crown Jewel which essentially indicates that he will be competing at the Saudi Arabia PLE. At this point, there are speculations that he will face AJ Styles on that night.

Roman Reigns will compete in a house show in October

In addition to these two televised episodes of WWE Smackdown, House Roman Reigns is also scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at a house show on October 14th. This event will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City which brings a rare appearance of the champion who barely works non-televised shows these days.

Roman Reigns is a prominent figure in WWE with dual championships around his waist. Even after completing 1,000 days as the champion, compact storylines kept the fans captivated throughout his title reign. It’s guaranteed that his upcoming appearances will keep the fans engaged on Smackdown as John Cena’s current stint will come to an end in late October.

The last time we saw Roman Reigns in action was at Summerslam 2023 in August. At the summer’s biggest PLE, he defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title after which the latter officially quit The Bloodline. For the time being on TV, Solo Sikoa has been representing The Bloodline on Smackdown with Jimmy Uso assisting him.

