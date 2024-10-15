After being upstaged on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown by their current adversaries, the two top Superstars of the blue brand, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton will be back with vengeance in mind, this week. With this, Roman Reigns will also be making rare consecutive appearances on WWE programming in recent times.

Via a promo released on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, it’s been declared that both Roman Reigns and Randy Orton will be looking forward to settling the scores on the October 18 edition of WWE Smackdown.

The returning Jimmy Uso opened things on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown. In a promo, he indicated going after Solo Sikoa whom he was also scheduled to compete against in a singles encounter. Roman Reigns then came out to join him in the ring and he was reminded by Jimmy that they’d need help from one person (referring to Jey Uso) to get back to the top.

Then in the main event match of the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso after interference occurred from The Bloodline. The Bloodline continued to attack Jimmy after the match as Roman Reigns came out to make the save but they were outnumbered with Solo having Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in his corner.

In another segment from WWE Smackdown October 11 episode, Kevin Owens claimed that he didn’t turn on Rhodes, but rather Rhodes turned on him. Rhodes appeared to confront Owens when Randy Orton also came out to calm down the two. In the heat of the moment, he delivered a punch to Owens.

Later, Owens attacked Orton in the parking lot area and shouted the following, “You wanna pick sides? Picked the wrong side.” The officials had to drag Owens away from the scene to save Orton. That being said, The Viper shouldn’t be in a good mood, this week on the Friday night show.

WWE Smackdown October 18 episode match card

WWE Smackdown October 18 episode goes down from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina and the currently announced lineup for the episode goes as follows,

– Final of Best of Seven Match Series (Series Tied at 3): Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

– Los Garzas (Angel & Berto) vs. TBA

– Roman Reigns and Randy Orton advertised to appear