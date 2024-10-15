As reported earlier, the rematch for the Intercontinental Championship will headline a weekly episode of WWE Raw rather than being inserted into the match card of Crown Jewel scheduled within a few weeks. As a result, the current champion and his rival will collide in a rematch in the ring, next week in what should turn out to be a slobberknocker of a contest.

During the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw aired in a pre-taped format from St. Louis, Missouri, it was announced that Jey Uso will defend the Intercontinental Championship in next week’s episode against Bron Breakker in a rematch between the two.

Previously, Uso defeated Breakker in the main event of the September 23 episode of WWE Raw to capture the IC title which also marked the first time that he captured a singles championship in his entire WWE career. While he’s focused on extending the title run, Jimmy Uso is back on the scene with the pledge of re-joining the Bloodline in which Jey is not interested.

Throughout last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Jimmy pursued Jey with the same request only to hear negative responses from his brother. On the flip side, Bron Breakker defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a singles battle. After the match, Jey appeared in the ring and planted Breakker with a spear to seek retribution from last week.

This title rematch isn’t the only bout announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. A tournament will also kick off on the show to crown the new number-one contenders for WWE’s World Tag Team Championships. Two opening matches from the tourney have also been declared for the upcoming night as given below.

WWE Raw October 21 episode is scheduled from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where it returns to the two-hour-long live format on the USA Network. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) Bron Breakker

– World Tag Team Championship Contenders’ tournament: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Brutus Creed & Julius Creed

– World Tag Team Championship Contenders’ tournament: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Akam & Rezar