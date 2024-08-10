As expected, the undisputed WWE championship match will be on the line at Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event set for later this month. Cody Rhodes was in search of the next opponent in his ongoing title reign on the latest episode of Smackdown as he received an unexpected option to be his challenger in the form of a top babyface superstar.

Rhodes kicked off the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown as he had been thinking about his next title defense at Bash in Berlin 2024. In response, Solo Sikoa came out with Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa and demanded a rematch with Cody after Roman Reigns’ return robbed him of a possible title-win situation.

Rhodes denied the rematch and was about to face the wrath of Solo and his cohorts when Kevin Owens arrived at the scene with two chairs in hand to thwart the heels away from the scene. It was then that Rhodes said that he’d like to face Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024 with the WWE Title on the line. Owens initially declined the opportunity but Rhodes was adamant about him getting the title match.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Reportedly On Injury Hiatus Following August 5 Episode

In a follow-up backstage segment, Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis revealed to both Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes that he was thinking about giving an Undisputed WWE Championship rematch to Roman Reigns. Owens strongly disagreed with this thought as Aldis later made his match official with Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin 2024.

With that, the overall second match for Bash in Berline 2024 has been announced on Smackdown. Previously on Raw, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was announced to defend his title against Randy Orton at the international show from Germany.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Set For Multiple Appearances Upon 2024 Summerslam Return

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, two matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens