As we are through the summer season of 2024, the anticipation was big around Roman Reigns to make a comeback and be a part of the Summerslam premium live event. Going by the earlier updates as well as show advertisements, the top WWE Superstar was always factored into the plans of the big PLE which may not be the case after he’s been removed from a particular show poster.

Since Wrestlemania 40 was over, Roman Reigns was being promoted to make an appearance on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 scheduled from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This also confirmed his presence at the PLE as he would be involved in the storylines for the show.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Continues Teasing Dominik And Rhea Ripley On Social Media

In a changed circumstance, the host venue of that August 2 episode of Smackdown has released a new promotional for the upcoming show and Roman Reigns has been removed from it. The updated poster for the show features Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. With that, speculations are further underway about the top WWE star’s hiatus being extended.

Charlotte Flair “Is So Far Ahead” In Terms Of Rehab For Her WWE Comeback

Roman Reigns was supposed to be a part of Summerslam PLE

Since Wrestlemania 40 passed, WWE Smackdown can no longer be tagged as the Island of Relevancy as Roman Reigns isn’t here with the Undisputed WWE Title around his shoulder. Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Night Two as he pinned the former champion and put an end to the title reign that lasted for 1316 days to further send him into a hiatus.

Recently, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the topic that how Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are being turned into babyface figures via current storyline progression on Smackdown. Meltzer also speculated that The Tribal Chief was possibly slated to return in July so that he could be factored into WWE’s SummerSlam plans.

In a changed scenario, Roman Reigns’ return to WWE programming could have been delayed after the sudden removal from the go-home episode of Smackdown for Summerslam 2024. At the same time, these advertisements are always subject to change which keeps the door open for the much-anticipated comeback.