WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

This week’s WWE Smackdown is shaping up to be a must-watch episode that will surely have some exciting developments. With The Head of the Table returning on board, you just can’t miss the show given a mouth-watering feud is waiting for him. Randy Orton is targeting The Bloodline following his return and Roman is certainly on that list.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will make his television return on this week’s WWE Smackdown on FOX program. His presence will set the stage for a big match as the Road to Royal Rumble continues for a couple of months. This will be his first appearance on the blue brand since Crown Jewel where his next opponent should be declared.

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton could be teased on WWE Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously dropped a note to let the fans know that they should not expect to see Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight rematch at Royal Rumble 2024 although the latter is continuing his feud with The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown,

“We were told that as of this time, Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot, but we were told [Paul] Levesque has another plan right now.”

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair Possibly Injured On December 8 Episode

As noted above, Randy Orton has declared war against The Bloodline since his return to the WWE and it should just be a matter of time before he inches closer to the much-anticipated match against Roman Reigns. Probably, a hint of the same will be dropped when WWE Smackdown airs this week.

During last week’s Tribute To The Troops special-themed episode of WWE SmackDown, two first-round matches took place in the United States Title Contender Tournament. Santos Escobar secured a win over Dragon Lee, while Bobby Lashley emerged victorious against Karrion Kross which sent these two to the next round.

With this, fans will receive a showdown between Escobar and Lashley in the semifinals on WWE Smackdown. Despite suffering an injured hand, Kevin Owens will step into the ring, this week to face Austin Theory in another first-round tournament bout. Grayson Waller will also go head-to-head against former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the fourth first-round tournament matchup.

Tagged:

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE
“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE

Dec 11, 2023, 7:24 PM

AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence
AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

Dec 11, 2023, 7:06 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Dec 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

Dec 11, 2023, 6:56 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person&#8221; In Real Life
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

Dec 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches
Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches

Dec 11, 2023, 6:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy