WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

This week’s WWE Smackdown is shaping up to be a must-watch episode that will surely have some exciting developments. With The Head of the Table returning on board, you just can’t miss the show given a mouth-watering feud is waiting for him. Randy Orton is targeting The Bloodline following his return and Roman is certainly on that list.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will make his television return on this week’s WWE Smackdown on FOX program. His presence will set the stage for a big match as the Road to Royal Rumble continues for a couple of months. This will be his first appearance on the blue brand since Crown Jewel where his next opponent should be declared.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton could be teased on WWE Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously dropped a note to let the fans know that they should not expect to see Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight rematch at Royal Rumble 2024 although the latter is continuing his feud with The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown,

“We were told that as of this time, Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot, but we were told [Paul] Levesque has another plan right now.”

As noted above, Randy Orton has declared war against The Bloodline since his return to the WWE and it should just be a matter of time before he inches closer to the much-anticipated match against Roman Reigns. Probably, a hint of the same will be dropped when WWE Smackdown airs this week.

During last week’s Tribute To The Troops special-themed episode of WWE SmackDown, two first-round matches took place in the United States Title Contender Tournament. Santos Escobar secured a win over Dragon Lee, while Bobby Lashley emerged victorious against Karrion Kross which sent these two to the next round.

With this, fans will receive a showdown between Escobar and Lashley in the semifinals on WWE Smackdown. Despite suffering an injured hand, Kevin Owens will step into the ring, this week to face Austin Theory in another first-round tournament bout. Grayson Waller will also go head-to-head against former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the fourth first-round tournament matchup.