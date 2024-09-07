The first episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network that starts a spree for the next five years is expected to be a stacked one. The Undisputed WWE Title Match will be there to serve as the main event of the night while one further match has been added to the card to possibly determine the new number-one contender for the United States Title.

Carmelo Hayes and Andrade will continue feuding with each other by competing in a singles match. The pair currently stands at 2-2 after their four singles meetings in recent months on WWE Smackdown. A segment went down on this week’s episode where it was heavily implied that the winner of next week’s contest will get a shot at LA Knight’s United States Championship.

WWE Smackdown: Steel Cage Championship Match Announced For September 13 Episode

The mid-card champion came out on WWE Smackdown, mentioning that he’s gone from DC to Berlin to the Big E, and noticed that everyone wants a shot at his title. This led Carmelo Hayes to come out and question Knight’s past two title defenses. Andrade then appeared, reminding Hayes that he had beaten him twice in the past.

Andrade eventually pushed Hayes into Knight, who delivered a BFT to Andrade. Hayes taunted Andrade, but Knight proceeded to hit the BFT on Hayes as well to stand tall. Afterward, Andrade vs. Hayes was announced for next Friday’s WWE Smackdown but it was never mentioned that it will be a number-once contender’s match for the title.

WWE Raw: Legendary Bret Hart Set For A Return On September 9 Episode

In an interesting matchup announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens will find a mystery partner to team up with A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. This came after Owens defeated A-Town Down Under in a triple-threat match on last night’s show.

Before this, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller confronted Kevin Owens backstage, noticing that Owens was having an Edmonton Oilers-themed title belt. They mocked him and said that the only way he’ll ever win a title is by buying it from WWE Shop. Owens taunted the duo about their friendship to set up the title bout.

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode match card

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Kevin Owens & a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade