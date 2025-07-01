WWE Smackdown will be airing a taped version this week on Friday night as superstars have been granted a leave to celebrate the July 4th weekend on the occasion of the United States’ Independence Day. That show has already been taped following WWE Raw on Monday night, and the spoilers are out.

Footage to be aired on WWE Smackdown for the July 4th episode on the USA Network, has already been taken, and this additional taping was the reason why Raw aired two hours earlier on Netflix to accommodate things appropriately. This show will also mark the return of a two-hour episode of the show, and check out the happenings, courtesy of WrestleZone.

– Cody Rhodes came out to start WWE Smackdown, and he was interrupted by Randy Orton, who admitted that he was hesitant in executing the punt kick on Rhodes at Night of Champions. He also made Rhodes promise to take out John Cena at SummerSlam. A returning Drew McIntyre interrupted the segment and wanted to turn Orton on Rhodes. However, Orton ended the segment by laying out the returnee with an RKO. This led to McIntyre vs. Orton match announcement for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– A backstage segment saw WWE Smackdown general manager, Nick Aldis convince Charlotte Flair to team up with Alexa Bliss against the Secret Hervice for a spot in the fatal-4-way Women’s Tag Team title match at Evolution.

– Flair & Bliss defeated Secret Hervice to qualify for the multi-team Women’s Tag Team title match at Evolution.

– Aldis was backstage with the WWE SmackDown tag team division, and he picked one member of each from four teams to take on the Wyatt Sicks.

– Wyatt Sicks defeated Johnny Gargano, Berto, Montez Ford, and Chris Sabin in an eight-man tag team match.

– Tiffany Stratton was out on WWE Smackdown to talk about her match at Summerslam against Jade Cargill. She also wanted to defend the WWE Women’s title at Evolution against Trish Stratus, who came out and accepted the challenge, setting up the match for Evolution.

– Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated Fraxiom

– Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in the main event of WWE Smackdown.