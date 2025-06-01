Chelsea Green can be helmed as the ex-United States Champion on the WWE Smackdown roster following Saturday Night’s Main Event. After dropping the title on last weekend’s show, she not only lost the tag of the first-ever champion in the title genre but also picked up an injury. However, she’s selling that injury storyline so well on TV and social media that WWE officials can’t help but get impressed with her.

Last night, on May 31, the top WWE Smackdown superstar responded to a tweet from Rasslin asking if her nose was still broken after her title match with Zelina Vega. In her classic fashion, she fired back with a complete denial, staying within her in-ring character,

“NO WHATRE TOU TALKING ABOUR IT WAS NEVER BROKEN.”

Mariah May Reportedly “Played It Really Smart” To Get To WWE From AEW

NO WHATRE TOU TALKING ABOUR IT WAS NEVER BROKEN https://t.co/M48a4lKU8p — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 1, 2025

In the second match of the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Specials from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, Zelina Vega (c) defeated Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s United States Championship. Coming out to the show paired with her “Secret Her-vice,” this match from the WWE Smackdown brand saw the two fighting tooth-and-nail with Vega capturing the win with a Code Red.

WWE Evolution 2025: Hall Of Famer Reportedly Scheduled To Compete At PLE

Chelsea Green appeared on WWE Smackdown despite an injury

Unfortunately, Green walked away from that match with a broken nose. The aftermath footage from the match showed that Vega possibly botched the 619 move and busted open Green’s nose. Time will tell if this injury will impact Green’s wrestling schedule in the summer. But for the time being, she’d continue to appear on WWE Smackdown.

Despite profusely bleeding from the nose, Green hit the backstage area and immediately began filming content. According to Fightful Select, WWE Smackdown officials took notice of her efforts, with one saying, “Green lost the match, broke her nose… and promptly went backstage to film content for WWE.”

Many assumed that she might miss a week or two due to the injury, which wasn’t the case, either. On the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Green reappeared wearing a rhinestone-studded half-face mask in red, yellow, and green, a mix between Lucha Libre and fashion week. Accompanied by her entourag,e she stormed into GM Nick Aldis’ office and demanded Zelina Vega be stripped of her title.