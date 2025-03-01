The long-going rivalry between Chelsea Green and Michin will continue next week on WWE Smackdown through a gimmick match. With Green still continuing with her inaugural United States Championship reign, speculations are running high over whether her title will be on the line or not.

In a segment aired exclusively on social media, Michin & B-Fab were seen exchanging words with Chelsea Green & Piper Niven in the office of Nick Aldis. Michin used a kendo stick during this phase and he accidentally hit Aldis with it. This led the WWE SmackDown General Manager to announce that Michin would take on Chelsea Green in a street fight on next week’s episode.

WWE Smackdown will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and it only makes sense that the two women will go to extreme measures on the show. The GM specifically mentioned if this match would be contested over Green’s United States title.

Since Green made history by winning the United States Championship, Michin has been after her title ever since. Back in December, Green defeated Michin to become the first champion in this genre during Saturday Night’s Main Event. In a rematch the following month, Green again defeated Michin on the January 31 edition of WWE SmackDown to retain via DQ after Green struck her with a kendo stick.

Apart from the above-mentioned backstage segment on WWE Smackdown, Green also confronted Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton in the ring which led to an impromptu Champion vs. Champion Match. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in this via DQ after Nia Jax & Candice LeRae attacked Stratton.

WWE Smackdown: LA Knight to challenge for United States title

Also on WWE Smackdown, LA Knight earned the opportunity to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch for the United States title by winning a triple threat match involving Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu. The finish of the match saw Fatu hitting a Swanton bomb on Hayes but Knight dragged Fatu out of the ring and covered Hayes to win the match.

Originally, Knight was advertised to face Nakamura but WWE Smackdown GM Nick Aldis announced on social media that the match was replaced by a contender’s tournament in which Knight emerged victorious to continue his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura.