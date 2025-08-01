WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega seems to be the latest entrant to be in the lane of Hollywood, apart from enjoying her stint with the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion. It appears that she has enlisted a new talent agency to represent her. This is reported by Deadline, noting that Vega has signed with Prototype Talent Agency, the same firm that represents Cody Rhodes.

The report noted that, in addition to on-camera TV and movie roles, voiceover work is a likely target for the current WWE Smackdown roster member, as she has previously done voice work for the 2023 Street Fighter 6 video game. Prototype also represents names like Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn from the professional wrestling space. Deadline clarified that Vega will also retain her current Torres Benet representation apart from the new one.

After years of going through the turmoil on the roster, Zelina Vega finally got to call herself a champion on WWE Smackdown back in April of this year. Although this was the second time that she actually won a title in the WWE, it was the first time that she was able to capture a singles title, solidifying her credibility as a solo champion.

WWE’s Liv Morgan “Absolutely Crushed” Her Debut Hollywood Project

Update on Zelina Vega’s solo title reign on WWE Smackdown

In the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week before. Her goal was to continue with the reign until Summerslam, which emanates from her hometown of New York, New Jersey, but that’s not the case.

WWE Raw: Super Duper Sweet Moment Shared From Summerslam 2025 Go-Home Show

On the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. Vega offered tough offenses toward her opponent, including the devastating Code Red, but the former NXT Women’s Champion continued with the match and finally landed the pendant northern lights bomb for the win to end Vega’s reign.

At present, Vega is set to challenge Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on tonight’s August 1 episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout will mark a title rematch from the June 27 Saudi Arabia episode on a night that marks the go-home episode for Summerslam premium live event.