A taped edition of WWE Smackdown will be airing, tonight as the production and talents are flying to Saudi Arabia for the annual Crown Jewel premium live event. Originally, the show has been taped, last Friday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center with spoilers from the taping already being out which suggests a mega reunion will be there in the main event.

Outcomes from the other taped segments from this week’s WWE Smackdown are also out but there should be more content in store for the show as confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Eh reliable source hints that that several segments were filmed without an audience for this week and hence, the spoilers for the November 1 episode might appear to be deceitful.

One segment WWE filmed includes Halloween Costume skits at WWE SmackDown on October 25. How much of these skits will eventually fit into the show remains to be seen, but some of them might air on the USA Network during the actual episode.

Given that this WWE Smackdown also marks the go-home episode for Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event, some final touches regarding the show could be there as such there could be some more announcements regarding the PLE. The final match featuring Roman Reigns at the PLE was supposed to get confirmed during tonight’s show but that match was made official following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

After last week’s brief reunion between The Usos, they will be back on WWE Smackdown to have a confrontation with Roman Reigns ahead of their scheduled tag team match against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline at Crown Jewel. They are likely to remain on the same page before the clash set around 24 hours in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised segments revealed for WWE Smackdown November 1 episode

While this face-off between Roman Reigns and The Usos will be headlining things on WWE Smackdown, multiple other segments scheduled for the show are also out, courtesy of the released spoilers, as given below,

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

– Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven

– Liv Morgan & Nia Jax face-to-face

– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits

– Bayley & Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

– Roman Reigns & The Usos face-to-face