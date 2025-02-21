In a breaking news for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, The Rock has now been added to the match card of the show. The news was given by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through a social media post on Thursday that was further shared on WWE’s social media handles informing that he will appear, live on Friday’s show on the USA Network.

WWE Smackdown will thus mark the first time that The Rock resurfaces on WWE programming since last month’s Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles followed by an NXT TV appearance the next night. During those two appearances, he buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes which essentially killed the chances of wrestling him at Wrestlemania 41.

Wrestlemania 41: First-Ever Mania Match; Bloodline Members Set For WWE PLE

After breaking character on Raw, he also gave an explanation for his actions on NXT via a promo with follow-up reports claiming that he’s off the Wrestlemania 41 card. A future Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock match had been set up since last year’s Mania season and we’ll have to wait and see whether a reengagement would be noticed in the feud during Rock’s WWE Smackdown return.

To further promote The Final Boss’ return to WWE Smackdown, the company’s official website also delivered a press release with a quote earmarked to WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque: “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Wrestlemania 41: Update On Randy Orton’s Return And Match Planned For WWE PLE

The Rock’s potential addressee for the night, Cody Rhodes has also been booked in a match on the show. It will be a six-man tag team match with Rhodes teaming up with Damian Priest & Braun Strowman against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, & Tama Tonga. Drew McIntyre and a tag team title match were already announced for WWE Smackdown, last week.

WWE Smackdown February 21 episode match card

The February 21 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana with the following matches confirmed for the show,

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

– WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defend against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

– The Rock appears

– Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga