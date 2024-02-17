WWE Smackdown: The Rock Officially Joins The Bloodline Before Wrestlemania 40

Heading into the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns promised that everything will essentially change. Things appeared to be the same when his possible Wrestlemania opponent got himself aligned with him to enlarge The Bloodline.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out in the main event segment with The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and his Special Counsel Paul Heyman. Roman blasted the WWE Smackdown audience in Utah and advised them to be prepared for his cousin’s entrance.

Roman said The Rock will officially become a member of The Bloodline. The Rock then came out to a huge pop and with a new look. The Great One was quick to congratulate the fans on breaking the indoor attendance record here in Utah for WWE Smackdown and also the record for the largest trailer park trash that he has ever seen.

The Rock continued to insult the fans but they broke out with Rocky chants. He wasn’t happy with the “We Want Cody” chants either, something that didn’t allow the WWE to announce the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream main event, official at Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock blasted Cody Rhodes and his past failure

The Rock mentioned how Cody lost last year to Roman and this ‘finish the story’ logic doesn’t apply in sports. He also called the fans in attendance on WWE Smackdown to be crybaby bi**hes. Keeping his heel mode intact, The Rock said he will do everything in his power to make sure that Cody walks out of WrestleMania 40 a loser.

With this promo, The Rock also officially joined The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown and ended his promo by saying “If you smell what The Bloodline is cooking”.

Things around the Wrestlemania 40 main event segment were stirred up during a press conference, a week ago. There have been controversies regarding the decision made by Triple H regarding the headliner match of the show and it was further addressed after the WWE Chief Content Officer appeared on WWE Smackdown to re-affirm the match.

It will be the 2024 Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 40.