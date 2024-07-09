Coming off four consecutive packed nights in Canada, WWE Smackdown will be back in the United States, this weekend bringing all the fallouts from the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. The show has now been confirmed to be graced with the presence of the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

It was announced during last night’s Raw that Tiffany Stratton will appear on this Friday’s July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown just six days after she won the women’s division ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Toronto. This win guarantees Stratton a future World Championship opportunity for up to one year as per her choice.

From a storyline perspective, Tiffany Stratton has been aligned with Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. Interestingly, Jax is set to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam by virtue of winning the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Who knows if Tiffany plans on cashing in her contract during this match if a perfect opportunity arrives for her at the upcoming PLE?

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto but eventually, it was Green who was removed from the ladder by Tiffany to secure the win.

The popular belief is that Tiffany Stratton will be able to successfully cash in this Money in the Bank 2024 contract to commence her first title reign on the main roster. Previously, she held the NXT Women’s Championship before getting the call-up on the main roster on WWE Smackdown at Royal Rumble in January.

WWE Smackdown July 12 episode match card

Apart from Tiffany’s appearance on WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax will be seen in action against Michin. Plus, a tag team match has also been confirmed for the July 12 episode that takes place at the DCU Center. City, Worcester, Massachusetts. At a glance, the match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton appears

– Nia Jax vs. Michin

– Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto