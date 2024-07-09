Mandy Rose was a gem talent for the WWE with the ability to garner attention toward herself by showing continuous efforts be it on TV or on social media. While she’s long been away from the company, she can’t help watching the product and evolving dynamics of the current WWE storylines, and she recently offered her take on one such angle that has a lot of comparisons with her.

During the June 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, Otis walked out on Chad Gable after enduring weeks of harassment by the latter. This came just nights after Otis came to Maxxine Dupri’s aid during Gable’s match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle. Since Dupri was injured, Otis carried her out after she was knocked down which forced the fans to think when he carried Mandy Rose in such a manner.

Speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, the former Golden Goddes in the WWE shared her thoughts on this storyline with Otis and Maxxine Dupri alongside the other Alpha Academy members. While she didn’t necessarily compare herself with Maxxine, the angle, and the faction members were praised.

“At Clash at the Castle, Otis picked up Maxxine just like he picked me up. It’s drawing a lot of comparisons,” Mandy Rose stated. “I understand what they’re doing with the Maxxine storyline right now. I think it’s actually a really entertaining group. Chad Gable has really grown into his role as a heel.”

Mandy Rose on having dissatisfaction with kissing Otis

During the conversation, Mandy Rose also revisited her much-praised storyline in the WWE with Otis. While she seems satisfied with those romantic tidbits, the only grief is that they didn’t get to do the acts in front of the audience,

“That big kiss in the Performance Center, we wished that was in front of thousands of people because that crowd would have erupted.”

It was back in early 2020 that Mandy Rose was involved in that memorable romantic storyline with Otis, which culminated in their first on-screen kiss at WrestleMania 36. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE shows had to be hosted amid zero audience and the performance didn’t receive any live reaction.

Fast forward to recent times, Otis has been part of The Alpha Academy stable with Maxxine Dupri, under the leadership of Chad Gable and Akira Tozawa. But Gable has turned heel and he was subsequently disowned by his followers. As for Mandy Rose, she’s busy with personal ventures since getting released by the WWE in 2022.