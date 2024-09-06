A grudge match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown where Tiffany Stratton will compete against former women’s champion Bayley. This match occurs as a result of the duo’s rivalry that’s been ongoing through this summer with Nia Jax also being involved in it.

This match on WWE Smackdown was announced via a video posted by the General Manager of the brand Nick Aldis. Last week, Bayley came back to WWE programming for the first time since Summerslam in early August where she ended up losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax.

The title change took place courtesy of Stratton who holds the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and she came out with it to fake a cash-in situation. The run-in distracted Bayley during that match and helped Jax pin the former champion to capture the title. Thus, the bond between Jax and Stratton has also been intact on WWE Smackdown.

Then, last week, Jax put her title on the line against Michin in a Street Fight and the challenger was in control when Stratton again came out to indicate a potential cash in attempt. But she never did it and rather distracted Michin to help Jax in retaining. Bayley came out during this match on WWE Smackdown to scare Stratton away from the ring.

In one of the major announcements for WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes will be there on the show to address the challenge laid down by Solo Sikoa for the undisputed title. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a rematch for the WWE Title isn’t planned for next month’s Bad Blood PLE on October 5th. Rather, the current plan is to host that Undisputed Title bout on the September 13 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Smackdown September 6 episode match card

WWE SmackDown September 6 episode will go down at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Eight-man tag match: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu)

– Giovanni Vinci returns

– Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa

– Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton