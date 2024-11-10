Potentials are endless for Tiffany Stratton in the main roster of the WWE ever since arriving at the scene in early January of this year. Within a few months of entering the mainstay scene, she had become the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder which calls in for a future championship run by all means. She is currently waiting for a suitable cash-in moment for herself.

Partnering with the WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton has been able to find herself on TV each week of Smackdown on USA Network. Superstars like Bayley, Naomi, or the women’s tag team champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair have been her opponents in recent times.

These lineups also produced matches during WWE Live Events and on one such tour, Tiffany Stratton admittedly had to wrestle with torn shorts. Posting a video of herself spanking the 2024 Money in the Bank winner on a house show, Naomi captioned the post saying, “Music to my ears @tiffstrattonwwe muahahhahahahahahaahahahah.”

The slap in the video had a more than audible sound which led Tiffany Stratton to react to the post. She responded to let the fans know a little secret as it appears that constant spanking from Naomi caused her to wrestle in ripped tights during the WWE tour, “Now y’all know why my tights were ripped the whole tour.”

Now y’all know why my tights were ripped the whole tour 😭 https://t.co/saLMrv3Cdr — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) November 9, 2024

Tiffany Stratton denied fan’s marriage proposal during WWE UK tour

We assume that Tiffany Stratton was talking about the overseas tour of the WWE in the United Kingdom that went by in October before the company visited Saudi Arabia. WWE UK’s official Instagram account previously shared a video from a New Castle live event of that tour where a fan held the “Will you marry me” sign toward the WWE Smackdown superstar in an attempt to a marriage proposal. In response, she took the fan’s sign, ripped it up, and admitted that she already has a boyfriend (WWE Raw Superstar Ludwig Kaiser).

Tiffany Stratton has been carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase since last July and fans do believe that this is high time that WWE crowns her with the title to let her become a superpower after she has become just a sidekick to the current champion Nia Jax.

