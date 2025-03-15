Charlotte Flair returned to action on last night’s WWE Smackdown that’s on WWE’s weekly television after a long gap of almost one and a half years. Although she was victorious in the outing, she ended up being a victim of Tiffy-time en route to her Wrestlemania encounter for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The March 14 episode of WWE Smackdown was an international show as for the very first time, a TV taping went down from Barcelona, Spain with the crowd being extremely loud. In the second match of the night, Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab in a singles contest in what marked her first singles TV match of 2025.

B-Fab came up with numerous offenses in the match on WWE Smackdown, landing a vertical suplex and a back-kick, but Charlotte came back with a boot of her own. B-Fab responded with a pump kick but her veteran opponent came back with a modified super-kick followed by the Natural Selection. Charlotte then applied the Figure-Eight for an easy win.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte and Tiffany continued brawling for an entire segment

The match was over on WWE Smackdown but Charlotte wouldn’t release the Figure-Eight hold which led Tiffany Stratton to hit the ring to make the save. Stratton ran out and she started brawling with Charlotte as the crowd loudly chanted “Tiffy Time!” Tiffany was visibly angered after suffering consecutive prior attacks by Charlotte over the past few weeks.

WWE Smackdown officials ran out to break things up but Charlotte tackled Tiffy. Tiffany further pulled Charlotte outside the ring as they kept on brawling, keeping the officials busy. After some time, Charlotte jumped off the commentary table onto Tiffany. They were tried to be separated but Tiffy landed a flip dive onto Charlotte and all the officials.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton brawled on SmackDown in Barcelonapic.twitter.com/izYKSBTgW6 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) March 14, 2025

As WWE Smackdown headed into a commercial, Tiffy was finally dragged to the back by the officials. But it appeared that Flair and Stratton continued to brawl through the commercial break and they again fought back out onto the stage as The Miz was trying to get ready for his Miz TV segment with Cody Rhodes.

In a wild spot, Tiffany hit another moonsault off the top of the tron onto not just Flair, but also the sea of officials who were out on the ramp. Amid huge cheers from the WWE Smackdown audience in Barcelona, Tiffany stood tall sending a message to her Wrestlemania opponent.