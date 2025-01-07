One of the highly anticipated moments on WWE programming came on the latest bygone Smackdown episode as Tiffany Stratton cashed in the 2024 Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. This move was halted for months, making the fans eager for the happening which finally went down on the very first 2025 episode of the Friday night show on the USA Network.

The happening dominated social media with three reels shared on WWE’s official account raking in millions of views. In the first 24 hours of the title win, Tiffany Stratton’s cash-in reels respectively drew 3.1, 4.1, and 2.4 million views. On Twitter, WWE’s official clip surpassed 2.5 million views while on YouTube, the cash-in has 1.5 million views.

WWE Raw Netflix: Becky Lynch’s Return Plans Scrapped From January 6 Episode

As such, Tiffany Stratton’s crowning moment as a champion on the main roster was highly appreciated by the WWE Universe so much that many considered that it would also mark the reigning champion’s babyface turn from a heel figure. However, that change in character is still in jeopardy.

Dr. Chris Featherstone reports on Twitter that the champion is yet to be listed as a face on the Smackdown roster, “I’ve been informed that Tiffany Stratton is still not listed on the internal babyface roster after winning the WWE Women’s Championship on #SmackDown.” This revelation raises questions about how WWE plans to move forward with the new champion.

Tiffany Stratton reacted to her shocking title win on Smackdown

In a WWE digital exclusive following Smackdown, backstage interviewer Byron Saxton plugged in how Tiffany Stratton made history by winning the women’s title from Jax. The champion herself came out of the gorilla position and was asked to comment on her win and she ended the segment by simply saying, “It’s Tiffy Time.” It was unusual for an always-boasting character like hers which called for a possible shift in character which is in doubt, for the time being.

According to the previous reports of PWInsider, the Money in the Bank cash-in and title change in favor of Tiffany Stratton had been planned for weeks but things were kept highly confidential. The move was designed specifically to create a major moment on WWE Smackdown and it was strategically executed for the 3-hour expansion of the show on the USA Network.