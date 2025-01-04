After waiting for over 180 days, Tiffany Stratton was finally able to go through a successful cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract on WWE Smackdown and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. The shocking set of incidents occurred in the penultimate segment of the latest bygone episode of the blue brand which also officially began the Tiffy-time on the blue brand.

In one of the main events of this week’s WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax (c) defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. The outcome was influenced by Tiffany Stratton as she hit Naomi with her Money in the Bank briefcase.

WWE Smackdown: Title Rematch Announced For January 10 Episode

It came as a ruse as Jax and Candice LeRae spoke earlier on WWE Smackdown in a backstage segment and teased that Stratton was not there and that they had lost contact with her. Stratton eventually ran in and teased a cash-in while LeRae distracted the referee, hitting Naomi with the MITB briefcase to allow Jax to retain.

Stratton double-turned on Jax, as she then attacked LeRae and threw her out of the ring. Bianca Belair then came out and hit a KOD on Jax. Stratton then tossed Belair over the announce desk before officially cashing in the MITB contract. After the bell rang, she hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and became the new WWE Women’s Champion on WWE Smackdown.

WWE Star Becky Lynch To Feature In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Role

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton congratulated by Minnesota Vikings

Billed from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tiffany Stratton entered the WWE in 2021 after being trained with veteran Greg Gagne. She’s a former NXT Women’s Champion who joined the main roster in February 2024 after competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Afterward, she was announced to be a permanent member of the WWE Smackdown roster.

Stratton won the women’s Money in the Bank contract by winning a ladder match for the titular WWE premium live event that went down in July in Toronto, Canada. Since then she has gone after both the WWE Women’s and WWE Women’s World Championships in the recent past appearing on both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown episodes.

Being a Minnesota native, Stratton’s hometown Minnesota Vikings of the NFL congratulated the new champ through a social media post following her title-winning moment on WWE Smackdown.