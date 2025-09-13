Another eventful episode of WWE SmackDown took place ahead of Wrestlepalooza, a premium live event that confirmed a championship match. The general manager of the show confirmed that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame.

This comes after the team won a three-way number one contender’s match on this past Tuesday’s show against The Fatal Influence and Sol Ruca-Zaria. In response to the announcement on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice insisted to Pearce that they also earned their shot at the tag titles. Nick Aldis then confirmed that they will also get a shot at the title against the winner of the title match on Tuesday night.

AJ Lee’s Surprise 2025 Return Draws Huge Numbers On WWE SmackDown

It should be noted that The Secret Hervice was originally set to get a title match on the go-home WWE SmackDown episode for Clash in Paris PLE, last month. However, Piper Niven was not cleared to compete, and Green was set to replace her. But when the champions were making their entrance, the challengers attacked Charlotte’s knee, causing an injury that is keeping the champion out of action for the time being.

WWE SmackDown: Women’s US championship feud continues

In more news from this week’s WWE SmackDown, Giulia and Kiana James confronted B-Fab in a backstage segment, which set up a singles match between Giulia and B-Fab. The match never really took place as B-Fab attacked Kiana James before her match, which in turn led to Giulia attacking B-Fab.

A two-on-one assault then followed as Kiana joined Giulia. Michin eventually ran out to make the save. She hit Kiana with a kendo stick and then went after Giulia, who managed to escape the scene and any sort of beatdown. The segment on WWE SmackDown ended with Michin posing with the United States Title.

In the final match of the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Giulia (c) defeated Michin to retain the Women’s United States Championship. The match lasted for about seven-and-a-half minutes, where the champion got a little help from Kiana James before putting her opponent away with a knee strike.