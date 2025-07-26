An otherwise supposed Summerslam title match has now been preponed to the go-home WWE Smackdown edition for the PLE. It was also announced in light of a return, which now aligns a mid-card women’s champion with the returnee.

In a backstage segment on the July 25 episode of WWE Smackdown, Zelina Vega was shown confronting WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia, demanding a title match opportunity. Vega was cut off by Kiana James, who appeared from behind and announced herself as the United States Champion’s official representation, and thereby made her comeback after a hiatus that lasted for nearly a year.

Vega cared less about what James had to offer, calling her a ‘clipboard Karen’ as she would rather talk to Giulia about the title rematch. James then said that she had already spoken to WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis about it and that their rematch would take place on next week’s episode, the day before the first night of SummerSlam.

WWE Smackdown: Injury Update Around Alexa Bliss After July 25 Episode

Last month, Giulia defeated Vega to win the women’s US title on WWE SmackDown during the go-home episode of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, winning her first title since being called up to the main roster. Then, in last week’s episode, she was seen talking in the background with James.

“I’m Not Gonna Stop Until I Accomplish It,” Zelina Vega On Accomplishing Her Goal In WWE

That July 18 episode of WWE Smackdown originally marked James’ return since last year’s June, after which she was taken out of action for over a year due to a leg injury. She also wrestled a match on that night, and then she further wrestled in another after this week’s blue brand episode against Michin, a match that will air on Main Event. Last year, James was called up to the main roster as part of the 2024 Draft to join the Raw brand.

WWE Smackdown August 1 episode match card

WWE Smackdown August 1 episode will be the go-home episode from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for next weekend’s two-night Summerslam edition, and three below-mentioned matches have been confirmed for the show as given below,

– Women’s United States Champion Giulia defends against Zelina Vega

– Los Garza (Angel & Berto) defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship in an open challenge

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black