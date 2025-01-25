For the very first time, the newly inaugurated women’s United States Title will be up for grabs on the next episode of WWE Smackdown. If the initial reports were to go by then this weekend was originally supposed to be the time and place for the title bout. But in a changed circumstance, that match has now been announced for next week.

In the announced showdown set for WWE Smackdown, Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against Michin in a rematch from the US title tournament finals from last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This match was in the works over the past few weeks with Michin targeting Green and her title despite the earlier loss, last month. Michin and B-Fab defeated Green and Piper Niven on this week’s WWE Smackdown episode in a tag team action after which the title match was officially added to next week’s card.

Previous reports from WrestleVotes suggested that a rematch between Chelsea Green and Michin should go down at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 edition, scheduled for tonight, and that this should also be a stipulated match, similar to how they delivered a dumpster match in November, something that the fans talked about for weeks to follow.

Former women’s world champion Liv Morgan will attend WWE Smackdown for two weeks in a row. Next week, she will compete against Naomi to pick up some momentum after losing the women’s title in the Raw Netflix premiere episode earlier this month. Last night, the team of Liv, Jax, and Candice LeRae defeated the team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and women’s world champion Rhea Ripley in a tag team match.

An eight-man tag team match will also be there on the show, with DIY and Pretty Deadly facing Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza. Jimmy Uso will go one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes on next week’s WWE SmackDown after a backstage interaction between the two which also got physical.

WWE Smackdown January 31 episode match card

The January 31 episode of WWE Smackdown will serve as the go-home episode for the 2025 Royal Rumble edition from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana with the currently announced match card given below,

– Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green defends against Michin

– DIY & Pretty Deadly (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Berto & Angel)

– Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

– Liv Morgan vs. Naomi