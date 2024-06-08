Things will be raucous than ever when WWE Smackdown emanates from the United Kingdom, next week on a rare occasion. To amp things up, multiple segments have been booked for the show with one of them being a talk show and the other two being singles contests.

As announced during last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the 2024 Queen of the Ring crown winner Nia Jax will be competing against Michin, next week. The match was set up via a backstage confrontation between Michin and Jax.

Tiffany Stratton told Nia Jax that she has her back and she also called herself the Princess of the Ring. “Michin” Mia Yim got in Nia’s face for the confrontation. Nia told Michin that she should’ve retired last week for real, unlike her fellow OC member AJ Styles. Michin threw her drink at Nia’s face after which Nia attacked her. The security officials arrived at the scene and separated the duo. After some time, the match was announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

In an in-ring segment on WWE Smackdown, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronted the WWE Women’s Champion Bayley. Bayley advised Niven that she respects her and that she doesn’t need Green as her tag team partner. Piper wanted a match for her title and she should’ve just asked her instead of going after her with an attack.

In return, Chelsea Green took verbal shots at Bayley as to how Naomi acts as Bayley’s tag partner. This led to Naomi confronting Green backstage as Green vs. Naomi was announced for next week.

The ongoing program between DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa) and A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) will also continue as the latter duo will host the “The Grayson Waller Effect” talk-show with DIY being their guests. The two teams could be booked in a tag team title match at Clash at the Castle.

WWE Smackdown June 14 episode match card

The June 14 episode of WWE SmackDown June takes place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, which is the same venue for the 2024 Clash at the Castle premium live event the very next night. The current match card for the weekly Friday night show is given below,

– Nia Jax vs. Michin

– Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

– The Grayson Waller Effect talk-show with guests DIY