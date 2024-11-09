Two championships will be on the line on the next upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown as announced on this week’s show. The WWE Women’s Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championships from the men’s roster will be hanging in the balance in the currently announced match card of the show.

As per WWE’s confirmations, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Naomi on next week’s episode after what transpired on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown in a tag team match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax & Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in this non-title bout after multiple interferences were noticed. First, it was Candice LeRae to have made her presence felt in favor of the champion.

However, Naomi was out to neutralize her at ringside on WWE Smackdown as the legal person in the match Tiffany was distracted. Cargill took out Jax outside the ring while Belair shoved Tiffany into the ring post before picking her up for a KOD maneuver to secure the three counts on the current MITB contract holder.

Jax recently collected a pink title belt for her WWE Smackdown cohort Tiffany Stratton as she never tried to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on her at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia during her Champion vs. Champion Match against Liv Morgan.

The men’s WWE Tag Team Championships will also be on the line on WWE SmackDown, next week where the reigning champions, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against The Street Profits. This match was set up after The Profits issued a challenge to MCMG in a backstage confrontation with each other.

WWE Smackdown November 15 episode match card

WWE Smackdown November 15 episode takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The currently confirmed card for the show only has two championship matches on it and it goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. against Naomi

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)