The ongoing beef between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens continued on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown that brought the viciousness of the latter as indicated by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H a few weeks ago. As a result, WWE’s Apex Predator Randy Orton had to leave the scene on a stretcher.

In a segment on the November 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, Orton called out Owens on the show as they never really got to have a match at last weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The two brawled all around the arena before the match could kick off. Orton stormed into the ring and then demanded Owens come out for a confrontation.

Owens came from behind and attacked Orton to again start a brawl between the two on WWE Smackdown. WWE officials and referees had to arrive at the scene to stop the two from tearing each other up. Showing his mean antics, Owens ended the segment by delivering a Piledriver on his opponent.

Orton immediately sold his neck and head, teasing that his body was damaged by the dangerous Pilledriver move. Afterward, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also came out on WWE Smackdown to check on Orton. He was also shown climbing into the ambulance with Orton as the vehicle pulled off the Key Arena in Buffalo, New York.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton rushed to medical facility after heinous attack

As WWE Smackdown progressed, Michael Cole noted on commentary that Orton was taken to “a local hospital” and was suffering from “undisclosed cervical injuries.” Time will tell if this attack was planned to write Orton off WWE television for the time being to put over Owens who’s reportedly just re-signed with the WWE.

Owens is seemingly getting back his Prizefighter version on WWE Smackdown over the past few months as he’s simultaneously involved in feuds with both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer expressed his belief that the main event for Saturday Nights Main Event in December should feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a rematch from Bash in Berlin.