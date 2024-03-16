WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Face-Off; Tag Matches And More Set For March 22

The Wrestlemania 40 card got amped up in a big way on this week’s WWE Smackdown where three separate matches for the Show of Shows were announced. WWE has been touting this particular edition to be the biggest of all time under the new TKO banner where the biggest tag team match of all time featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock has also been confirmed to happen.

The two Bloodline members will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 40 which expectedly is going to be the main event of Night One. This match will have huge implications for the main event of Night Two where Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In anticipation of the upcoming rematch at the biggest PLE of the year, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE Smackdown, next week for a mega confrontation. In the absence of the duo, The Rock was present on the Friday night show to make a roast out of Rhodes and Rollins through a concert.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed

Also on this week’s WWE Smackdown, Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee in a singles contest which basically was a 3-on-1 handicap match after Angel and Berto got involved. Carlito tried to make the save but he got squashed by the heels until Rey Mysterio came out to fight back. Mysterio also laid out a challenge to Escobar for next to a match that was originally supposed to go down at Wrestlemania XL.

Speaking of the PLE, it will contain a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE tag team titles and the qualifiers will continue, next week. A huge tag team match will go down when AOP members Akam and Rezar clash against The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. In another qualifier, The OC members – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will compete against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE

WWE Smackdown March 22 episode match card

– Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

– WrestleMania 40 Tag Team title match qualifying tournament: The OC vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

– WrestleMania 40 Tag Team title match qualifying tournament: Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits

– Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar