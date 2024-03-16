WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed

Wrestlemania 40 match card continued to get loaded up with the latest announcements which kept on coming on the latest episode of Smackdown. The United States Title Triple Threat Match featuring Randy Orton and Kevin Owens challenging the champion Logan Paul has been confirmed. Plus, two more matches were added to the Show of Shows.

The seeds of AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at Wrestlemania 40 were planted during their pursuit for the Undisputed WWE Universal title back in January as both superstars were gunning for the champion Roman Reigns. Last month, AJ Styles appeared in the Elimination Chamber match and cost Knight his opportunity to the World Heavyweight Title Match against Seth Rollins.

This week on Smackdown, LA Knight appeared in a promo segment where and stated how AJ had been evading him for weeks. WWE’s resident megastar then threw out the challenge to AJ Styles for a one-on-one showdown at Wrestlemania 40 after which AJ pounced on him from behind with another sneak attack. AJ accepted the challenge to make the official.

In more news from Smackdown, the much anticipated Brother vs. Brother showdown between Jimmy and Jey Uso has also been confirmed for Wrestlemania 40. For months now, Jimmy Uso was busy barring Jey to become a champion since his exit from The Bloodline. It was on three different occasions that Jimmy cost Jey championship glory.

Frustrated with his brother’s actions, Jey challenged Jimmy to a singles contest at Wrestlemania 40 to which Jimmy responded positively on this week’s Smackdown to make things official. The rivalry has been brewing since last year’s Summer and WWE rightly held this grand affair for the Show of Shows.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 premium live event goes down from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The assumed match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin\’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. New Catch Republic vs. 4 Teams TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)