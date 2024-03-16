Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE

Logan Paul is the reigning United States Champion in the WWE who will be defending his title at Wrestlemania 40. However, apart from his assumed opponent at the event, he will also have a bitter rival in the match to make it a three-way affair.

For the past three months or so, Logan Paul has been engaged in a heated feud with Kevin Owens that resulted in a match at Royal Rumble. It continued through Elimination Chamber where Paul got into the bad books of Randy Orton after he knocked him out with brass knuckles to help Drew McIntyre win the Men’s Chamber match and secure a spot at Wrestlemania 40 against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed

On the March 3 episode of Smackdown, Paul was celebrating his energy drink Prime’s success with KSI when Orton came from behind and took the latter down with an RKO. Paul has been waiting for The Viper to apologize for his actions.

Then on the latest episode of Smackdown en route to Wrestlemania 40, Orton defeated Grayson Waller in a singles contest after which Logan Paul tried to get his hand on the legend with a KO punch when Kevin Owens came out to even the odds. Orton and Owens worked together to take out Waller and Theory.

Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On A Huge Match Scheduled For WWE PLE

Shortly after this, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis made an appearance to announce that Logan Paul would be facing Kevin Owens and Randy Orton with the United States Championship on the line in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 40. The assigned night for the match is yet to be announced.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 premium live event goes down from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The assumed match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin\’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. New Catch Republic vs. 4 Teams TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)