WWE Wrestlemania 40: Update On Changes Made To Main Event Due To Fan Backlash

Wrestlemania 40 experienced hindrances in the early setup after CM Punk and Brock Lesnar had to be taken out of the equation. Barely a couple of months away in the calendar, WWE still managed to hype things up as much as possible.

A press conference was held in Las Vegas to announce the main event of the Show of Shows, last Thursday night where things were stirred up for good. The originally supposed headliner match was switched which was not taken well by The Rock.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was the predicted main event of Wrestlemania 40 after the latter showed up on Smackdown. However, WWE officially confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship as the headliner of Night Two of the event, thanks to Rhodes winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

It was during the 2/2 episode of WWE SmackDown when Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and told him that he wanted to win the WWE Championship but he wasn’t going to do it at WrestleMania 40. Just then, The Rock came out to steal the main event spotlight which wasn’t received well by the fans.

Wrestlemania 40 mostly received negative responses from the fans

During a recent Q&A, Mike Johnson of PWInsider speculated that it was the fans’ opinion that WWE must have ended up changing the WrestleMania 40 plans given that they received an overall negative response,

“They can change direction any time they want and pivot to something different, including the original Cody vs. Roman plan. Whether they actually do remain to be seen. My gut is that we’ll see Rock vs. Roman but it’s always possible Rock and/or WWE management will see the negative responses and seek to prevent that from getting worse. We’ll see. I know that WWE was absolutely monitoring the responses.”

While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II has officially been announced for Wrestlemania 40, things could be changing again. At this point, a huge segment is booked for the latest upcoming Friday Night Smackdown where Roman Reigns and The Rock will confront Triple H alongside the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes. The Rock wanted Triple H to fix the situation and we’ll get to see if any measures have been taken or not.